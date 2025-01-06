Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (HCVI) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI N/A $6.40 million -9.91 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Competitors $997.99 million $75.61 million 36.42

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI N/A -12.75% -14.82% Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Competitors 11.89% -46.64% 1.71%

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI’s competitors have a beta of 0.02, suggesting that their average share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

59.5% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI competitors beat Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

