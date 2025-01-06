Hiley Hunt Wealth Management Buys 148 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after buying an additional 1,798,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,123,000 after acquiring an additional 711,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,194,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,605,000 after acquiring an additional 309,701 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV remained flat at $77.20 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,413. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.68.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

