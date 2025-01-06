Hiley Hunt Wealth Management Has $11.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.4% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.53. 2,456,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,633,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.