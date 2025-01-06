Hiley Hunt Wealth Management Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.20. 74,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,625. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

