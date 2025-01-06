Hiley Hunt Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 539,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 12.4% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $22,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Penney Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,084,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFCF traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 77,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,081. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

