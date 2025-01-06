Hiley Hunt Wealth Management Makes New $228,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2,840.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Charles Schwab by 155.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 63,463 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,640,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,299,000 after acquiring an additional 140,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,122,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,821. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.43. 1,062,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $83.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.