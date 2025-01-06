Hiley Hunt Wealth Management Purchases 29,061 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,061 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 5.5% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Capstone Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 953,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 561,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 391,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 47,448 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,196,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DFIC traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 776,986 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.