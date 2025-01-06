Hiley Hunt Wealth Management Purchases 4,893 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,142,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,156. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

