Hiley Hunt Wealth Management Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

BND traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.74. 1,584,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,646. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

