Hilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.7% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,226,886 shares of company stock worth $161,499,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.5 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $144.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

