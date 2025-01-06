Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 565,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 965,867 shares.The stock last traded at $8.29 and had previously closed at $7.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 7.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Himax Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after buying an additional 800,684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $5,817,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 1,104.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 580,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 532,300 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 32.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,665,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Himax Technologies by 324.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 296,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 226,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Further Reading

