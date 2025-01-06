Hiroshi Nishijima Acquires 32,052 Shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Stock

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) CEO Hiroshi Nishijima bought 32,052 shares of Zoomcar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $50,001.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,001.12. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zoomcar Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZCAR opened at $2.05 on Monday. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $761.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

Get Zoomcar alerts:

Zoomcar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.