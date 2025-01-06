Hiroshi Nishijima Acquires 32,052 Shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Stock

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) CEO Hiroshi Nishijima bought 32,052 shares of Zoomcar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $50,001.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,001.12. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Zoomcar Stock Up 8.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZCAR opened at $2.05 on Monday. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $761.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.
Zoomcar Company Profile
