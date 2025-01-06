Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.65, but opened at $30.20. Honda Motor shares last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 326,536 shares trading hands.

HMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 39,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

