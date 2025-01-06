Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Up 100% – What’s Next?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 100% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 367,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 213,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
