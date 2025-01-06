Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading Up 100% – Here’s What Happened

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 100% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 367,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 213,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.