Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading Up 100% – What’s Next?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shot up 100% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 367,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 213,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

About Identillect Technologies

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

