IG Group (LON:IGG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 999 ($12.41) and last traded at GBX 998 ($12.40), with a volume of 2637356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 997 ($12.39).

IG Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 949.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 924.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,280.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at IG Group

In other news, insider Marieke Flament bought 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 937 ($11.64) per share, for a total transaction of £49,988.95 ($62,121.23). 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

