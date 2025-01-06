ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBRX

ImmunityBio Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Shares of IBRX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. 950,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,841. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 170,742 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 24,802 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 16.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 727.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.