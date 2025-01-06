Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Still a Buy?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.11). Approximately 291,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 264,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

Indus Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.22. The company has a market cap of £16.10 million, a PE ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

