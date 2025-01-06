Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 654.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 24.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 199,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,510.40. The trade was a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $92.49 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

