Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 83.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $9.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $229.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

