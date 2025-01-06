Insider Buying: Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Director Acquires 8,700 Shares of Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Jones bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$12,180.00.

Christopher Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Christopher Jones purchased 3,900 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,421.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Christopher Jones acquired 2,200 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$3,234.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Christopher Jones purchased 1,750 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$2,537.50.

On Thursday, October 24th, Christopher Jones purchased 1,400 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,016.00.

Lara Exploration Price Performance

CVE LRA traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,316. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.45 million, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.31. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.20.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

