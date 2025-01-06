Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $10.19. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 193,374 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IAS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 5.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.06 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,147,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 237,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 110,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,224,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 231,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

