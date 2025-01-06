Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $3.91 on Monday, hitting $187.63. The stock had a trading volume of 234,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,613. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

