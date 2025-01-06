Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 139,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 129,962 shares.The stock last traded at $21.35 and had previously closed at $21.29.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

