Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 139,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 129,962 shares.The stock last traded at $21.35 and had previously closed at $21.29.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
