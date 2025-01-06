Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 7.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after acquiring an additional 338,494 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $525.04. 17,732,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,967,785. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $512.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.84. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $397.84 and a one year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

