Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $35.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $846.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

