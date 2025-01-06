Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Purchased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,520.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.75. 155,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

