Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Position Cut by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 43,345 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

EELV traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,415. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $441 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

