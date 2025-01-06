Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January 6th (AAL, ADDYY, AEIS, ALGN, AMCR, AMPL, ARCH, ASAN, AVB, AZEK)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, January 6th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Cowen currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $138.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $280.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $235.00.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $165.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Mizuho currently has $242.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $239.00.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $210.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $132.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $219.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $158.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens currently has $88.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $73.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $186.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $137.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Leerink Partners currently has $174.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $169.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a hold rating to a buy rating. Melius currently has $220.00 target price on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $390.00 target price on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Benchmark Co. currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $300.00 price target on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $226.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $123.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $124.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $185.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $161.00.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $237.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $219.00.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $154.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $117.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $460.00 target price on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Vertical Research currently has $91.00 price target on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

