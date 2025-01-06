Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 9,415 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average daily volume of 6,101 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYON shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Beyond from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Beyond Trading Up 14.6 %

Insider Activity

NYSE BYON traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $6.53. 2,425,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,881. Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.74.

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 156,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 365,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,426.10. The trade was a 75.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYON. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Beyond by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after buying an additional 309,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Beyond by 12.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $3,800,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 98,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Articles

