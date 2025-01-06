Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 50.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.68. 246,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average of $110.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 794.44%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,872,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,874,874. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,666,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

