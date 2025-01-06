iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 699,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,578. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average is $105.10. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

