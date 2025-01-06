iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.92 and last traded at $86.99, with a volume of 3115820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.29.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
