iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.92 and last traded at $86.99, with a volume of 3115820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.