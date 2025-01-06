iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Boltwood Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,622,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,956,000 after acquiring an additional 226,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,671,000 after buying an additional 2,632,906 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,511,000 after acquiring an additional 142,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.35. The company had a trading volume of 237,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,564. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.16 and a 12-month high of $120.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.28.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

