iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,245,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,677,000 after buying an additional 3,640,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,909,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,412,000 after acquiring an additional 261,806 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,154,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 849,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,361,000 after purchasing an additional 137,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 551.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $57.22. 171,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,551. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

