iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $600.09. 1,901,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,427. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $470.55 and a fifty-two week high of $612.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.