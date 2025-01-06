iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Hiley Hunt Wealth Management

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $116.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,036. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.50 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

