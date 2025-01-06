iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGEGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 400,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 514,737 shares.The stock last traded at $34.05 and had previously closed at $33.68.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,402,000 after purchasing an additional 83,263 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

