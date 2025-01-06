iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 400,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 514,737 shares.The stock last traded at $34.05 and had previously closed at $33.68.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
