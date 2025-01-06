iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10,279.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,128,000 after acquiring an additional 666,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 665,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,143. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

