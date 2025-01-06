iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Stock Position Increased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 185,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 56,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.37. 71,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,734. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $567.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

