iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,973,289 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

