iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,354,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,532,902 shares.The stock last traded at $53.76 and had previously closed at $52.23.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,668,000 after buying an additional 340,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,778,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 168,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 118,179 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

