iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,604 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $41,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

