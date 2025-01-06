iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 506.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 248,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,927,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.24. 12,262,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,927,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.52 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.