Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Down 4.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ivanhoe Electric traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.64. 57,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 223,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.
Separately, Eight Capital upgraded Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $915.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile
Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
