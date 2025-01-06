Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 3,300 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 31.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 402,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,350,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a market cap of $511.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.76. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $124.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 12,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $312,703.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,433,286.20. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Further Reading

