Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 315.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Bensler LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS GSUS opened at $81.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.