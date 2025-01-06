Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Position in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,219 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Spire Global were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spire Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spire Global by 869,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Spire Global from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Insider Transactions at Spire Global

In related news, CFO Leonardo Basola sold 13,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $196,116.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,794.83. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 12,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $182,749.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,450.16. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,714. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of Spire Global stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. Spire Global, Inc. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $378.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

