Jane Street Group LLC Buys 41,279 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 339.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,279 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 285.3% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 121.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 45.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 134.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 61.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Price Performance

NWG stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.